HC Directs Government to Fill Pediatrics Posts in Koti Maternity Hospital within One Month

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday pulled up the state government for not recruiting staff for the Government Maternity Hospital at Koti. The court noted that 100 posts ranging from that of the superintendent to sweepers were vacant out of sanctioned strength 244.

The court directed the health department to fill up the vacant posts of civil surgeon (paediatrics) expeditiously within a month and file a compliance report. The court also directed the government to take appropriate steps to fill up the other posts and sought a status report by the last week of August.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing the taken-up PIL of 2016 regarding the pathetic conditions facing patients and their attendants at the hospital. The High Court had previously appointed advocate K. Kiranmayee as amicus curiae to inspect the hospital premises and to submit a report.

After the court’s supervision through the amicus curiae, the government provided 485 beds for patients, oxygen cylinders were being maintained and a milk bank was provided.

The hospital administration started asking patients to fill up feedback forms at the time of discharge so that action could eb taken to rectify shortcomings. The government also installed 46 CCTV cameras especially near the operation theatre and labour room for the security of patients.