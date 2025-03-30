HC Directs Cops to Allow Veer Hanuman Yatra

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has directed the Nirmal police to permit the Lord Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra in Khanapur, Nirmal district, April 1.

Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar was dealing with a petition filed by Gandhari Narendranath complaining that his application seeking permission to conduct the yatra had been rejected by the police in a mechanical manner.



T. Srikanth Redddy and S. Rammohan Rao, appearing for petitioner, submitted that the police without even holding an inquiry and without considering that such an event was being organised every year without any obstruction or hindrance, the police rejected the application.



Government pleader for home submitted that since the subject area, where the petitioner intended to undertake the procession is a sensitive area, the authorities have refused to grant permission.



The court, considering that the permission was granted in previous year, directed the police to grant permission to conduct the yatra.