HC Directs ACB To File Counter in KTR Petition in Formula E Race Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the ACB to file its counter by April 21, in a petition filed by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, in relation to the investigation into the Formula E race case on charges of transferring Rs 45 crore without approval.

Rama Rao had filed the petition before the High Court in January that the ACB was not allowing the presence of his advocate along with him during the questioning. The court had directed the ACB to allow the Rao’s advocate to watch the questioning, without interfering. Since then, the case is pending and the ACB has not filed a counter.

On Tuesday, Rao’s counsel sought similar relief during questioning in the future, if required. He submitted that the ACB had issued summons to various persons including those of the organisers. ACB counsel submitted that the investigation team had examined 30 witnesses and further proceedings would take place as per developments.