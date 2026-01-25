HC Directs GHMC, Endowments Dept to Remove Encroachments at Muslim Jung Bridge

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the endowments department and the GHMC to clear unauthorised occupations from a disputed land parcel at 14-7-95, Muslim Jung bridge, here, originally earmarked for animal welfare activities. The land, measuring about 4,000 square yards, was allotted during the Nizam era for establishing a veterinary hospital and treating the sick animals along with a goshala to be run by a charitable trust engaged in the prevention of cruelty to animals. Over the years, the land had reduced to 2,096 square yards.

Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao passed the directions while hearing a writ petition filed by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty Animals (SPCA) Trust, which sought protection of its property and a restraint on the authorities from carrying out construction activities, road works, or alterations on the land. The trust requested removal of existing encroachments, alleging continuous interference with its lawful possession and charitable activities.

During the hearing, senior counsel K. Hariharan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the trust was established in 1927 as a non-profit organisation. The land had been progressively reduced, with portions being used for laying a road by GHMC and other parts allegedly encroached upon by private parties.

Midde Arun Kumar, counsel for GHMC, submitted that a part of the land continued to be used for the veterinary hospital and goshala. The court expressed concern over the private encroachments and the running of a private hotel on the encroached land.

The court directed the authorities to initiate action for removal of all unauthorised occupants from the disputed land, including the hotel, within two weeks, in accordance with due process of law. The authorities were directed to ensure protection of the premises to prevent further encroachments and to seek police assistance if required. The police commissioner was instructed to extend cooperation in implementing the court’s directions.