HC denies anticipatory bail to Phone-tapping case accused

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Aruvela Shravan Kumar (Accused No. 6), managing director of a media outlet, in the FIR filed against him on charges of phone-tapping of politicians and members of the judiciary during the BRS regime.

Justice K. Sujana, while dismissing the pre-arrest bail application, criticised the conduct of the petitioner Shravan Kumar, who was absconding for nearly a year, fleeing abroad after the FIR was registered.

The judge observed that a person facing investigation or named in a chargesheet was obligated to submit to the authority of law and seek remedies in accordance with the legal provisions rather than defying them. Further, the judge also stated that granting of anticipatory bail is an exceptional remedy that is exercised only in extraordinary circumstances and not as a matter of routine.

Justice Sujana emphasised that though arrest should be the last option and should be resorted to only when absolutely necessary, the primary objective of an anticipatory bail is to prevent harassment or humiliation due to personal vendetta or under any given circumstances.

“At the same time, granting anticipatory bail shall not be to impede the normal course of investigation. Hence, pre-arrest bail must be exercised cautiously as it doesn’t not interfere or slow down the ongoing investigation,” Justice Sujana observed.

The court opined that in the given case, considering the conduct of the petitioner and severity of the allegations levelled against him and applying the established legal principles regarding anticipatory bail the petitioner is not entitled for a pre-arrest bail. There are no merits in this case, and the same is liable to be dismissed, she said.