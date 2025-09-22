HC Admits Plea On ₹23-Crore Betting Fraud

A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin dismissed writ appeals filed by a senior medical officer of APSRTC, challenging the promotion of her colleague. The bench held that the promotions and fixation of seniority were made strictly in accordance with the reservation roster and the corporation’s service regulations, leaving no scope for interference. The panel was dealing with writ appeals filed by Dr Ekambari. The appeals arose out of a common order by which a single judge dismissed writ pleas questioning the promotion of Dr Sailaja Murthy to the post of senior medical officer (specialist). The petitioner contended that despite belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (Women) category, she was unjustly deprived of promotion, as roster point No. 8 earmarked for ST (Women) in 2007 was wrongly allotted to a general category candidate instead of being carried forward to her. It was further argued that Dr Murthy lacked the requisite medical qualification, as her PG diploma was not recognised by the Medical Council of India under the Indian Medical Council Act. The petitioner also pointed to her colleague’s Merit Rating Report of 2011-12 to contend that she was unfit for specialist promotion. In response, APSRTC maintained that the promotions were made strictly in line with the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Employees (Recruitment) Regulations, which govern eligibility and reservation criteria. It was submitted that the ST (Women) quota had already been satisfied in the cadre by another officer, Dr Suvarnamala, whose appointment was made earlier, and hence the roster point was not available for the petitioner. Further, the PG diploma in question was permissible under APSRTC’s regulations at the relevant time. Agreeing with these submissions, the bench observed that service conditions and promotional criteria of APSRTC are governed by its own regulations, not by the Medical Council of India Act. The bench held that seniority in the promoted cadre is to be determined by the order of roster points rather than seniority in the feeder cadre. Since Dr Murthy was promoted against an earlier roster point (No. 16) than Dr Ekambari (No. 25), her placement as senior was found proper. The bench also noted that the petitioner had never challenged the 2010 selection panel, which was the very basis for the promotions and seniority list, and that the attempt to dispute seniority years later was barred by delay and laches. Concluding that the promotions were effected in accordance with law, the bench refused to interfere with the Single Judge’s order and dismissed both writ appeals.