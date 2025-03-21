Hazrat Ali’s death observed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The death anniversary (Shahadat) of Hazrat Ali was observed on the 20th day of Ramzan. Devotees marked the occasion by offering prayers at the Moula Ali dargah. Special programmes and all-night prayer sessions were held, especially in the Old City.

A major procession was organised to commemorate Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom. Syed Hameed Hussain Jaffery, secretary of the organising committee, explained that a Majlis (religious gathering) took place at Charminar, where Alams (religious standards) were lifted by community members. The procession then proceeded through Masjid-e-Imamia near Kali Kabar, Mirchowk, Charkaman, Gulzar Houz, Pather Gatti, Madina, Tipu Khana Masjid, Chatta Bazar, Lakkad Kote, and Purani Haveli, before concluding at Darushifa.

“Over 40 religious leaders participated in special prayer sessions,” Jaffery noted, adding that they spoke extensively on the teachings and life of Hazrat Ali. After the procession reached Darushifa, participants gathered at a local mosque for evening prayers.