Hayathnagar stretch turns most accident-prone in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 12-km stretch of National Highway-65 passing through Abdullapurmet, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram police limits has become one of the most accident-prone corridors on the city outskirts. It has recorded 961 road accidents in 2025 due to overspeeding, drunk driving and unsafe pedestrian crossings, leading to 134 deaths and 816 non-fatal injuries, police said.

Despite being a six-lane national highway with service roads on both sides, the stretch — also known as the Vijayawada Highway — continues to witness frequent fatal and non-fatal road accidents. Police said dense residential colonies, commercial hubs, school and college zones, shopping malls and construction-related establishments along the corridor force pedestrians to negotiate high-speed traffic daily.

With two foot overbridges still under construction, pedestrians cross through fast-moving traffic. The situation worsens beyond Hayathnagar limits, where long stretches of continuous yellow medians fitted with metal bars leave pedestrians stranded between carriageways, police said.

At LB Nagar crossroads, the highway narrows before widening into a full six-lane carriageway with service roads. However, there is no pedestrian-friendly infrastructure along the stretch, officials said.

For K. Vanitha, an Intermediate second-year student of a private college along the highway, crossing the road is unavoidable. “Our college van drops off at a point, which is 700 metres away from my house across the road. I usually wait for another pedestrian to cross the road with me. We have no option other than crossing the road through traffic. Some drivers understand, but many yell at us,” she said.

Rajesh, who sells wooden cots on the roadside, said crossing the highway is part of his daily routine. “My house is on the other side. I cross the road every day for lunch and sometimes help schoolchildren and college girls who wait for a long time, scared to cross,” he said.

A pedestrian questioned the absence of basic facilities. “This is NH-65. Vehicles move constantly. There is no foot overbridge for kilometres. We know it is dangerous, but we still cross because we have to,” he said, adding that even his children cross the road with extreme caution.

Street vendors echo similar concerns. A coconut seller, Anjaiah who runs a cart along the highway, said, “Motorists routinely block zebra crossings. They also honk aggressively at the pedestrians. When people rush out of fear, they meet with accidents. Nobody respects the zebra crossing,” he said.

As accident numbers continue to rise, residents and commuters are demanding urgent completion of foot overbridges, clearly marked with pedestrian crossings and also strict enforcement on speed and drunk-driving checks to prevent the highway from claiming more lives.

Dangerous stretch

Data show the 12-km stretch of National Highway-65 is one of the most accident-prone corridors on the city outskirts.

PS limits -Accidents -Injuries Deaths Pedestrian victims

Abdullapurmet - 235 -200 -49 -32

Hayathnagar - 304 -260 -38 -72

LB Nagar - 171 -149 -15 -37

Vanastalipuram - 251 -207 -32 -65

