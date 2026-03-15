Haveli Ghanpur: Three Of A Family Die In Road Mishap

Three persons of a family belonging to Burugupalli in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, Medak district, died in a road accident on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sripathi Amruta Goud, 50, his on Rishivardhan, 14 and son-in-law Saaya Goud. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital for post mortem.

Amruta Goud and his wife Yadamma have three children. They performed the marriage of their elder daughter with Gokani Saya Goud, 32, belonging to Bogudabhupatipur in the same mandal. They got their second daughter Bhanu married to Sairam Goud, of Rangampet in Kolcharam mandal.

The couple have been making a living selling toddy in the village and taking care of their only son, Rishivardhan Goud, 14. Amruta Goud, his son and Saya Goud went to attend a family function at Bhanu's house and were returning home when the mishap occurred.

Rishi celebrated his birthday on March 13 and the mishap occurred the next day, bringing