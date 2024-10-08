HAS thanks Govt for allocating land to JNAFAU

The meet included notable figures such as retired professor and former Principal of JNAFAU, S. M. Peeram, ex-MP of Warangal and JNAFAU alumnus, Pasunoori Dayakar, Prof. K. Dasarath Reddy, alumnus and former Principal of JNAFAU, eminent photographer Ravinder Reddy and architect Gauri Shankar, among others.

M.V. Ramana Reddy, president of the Hyderabad Art Society and convenor of the Telangana Artists Forum, explained to the protesting faculty members and alumni of BRAOU the need for JNAFAU's expansion. “The JNAFAU produces top-class artists and architects, but due to the shortage of land, it is unable to expand and adapt to new technologies,” said Ramana Reddy.

He also thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for sanctioning the 10 acres of land to JNAFAU. “We appeal to the protesting employees and teaching faculty of BRAOU to accept this measure,” said Reddy, stressing that this initiative should be seen as a cultural and educational necessity, not a political issue.