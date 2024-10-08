HAS thanks Govt for allocating land to JNAFAU
Hyderabad: In support of the expansion of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), the Hyderabad Art Society, along with students, staff and alumni, held a press meet on Monday at the Press Club, Somajiguda. Representatives from the fine arts, architecture, photography and animation communities united to back the Telangana government's decision to allocate 10 acres of land from Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) to JNAFAU.
The meet included notable figures such as retired professor and former Principal of JNAFAU, S. M. Peeram, ex-MP of Warangal and JNAFAU alumnus, Pasunoori Dayakar, Prof. K. Dasarath Reddy, alumnus and former Principal of JNAFAU, eminent photographer Ravinder Reddy and architect Gauri Shankar, among others.
M.V. Ramana Reddy, president of the Hyderabad Art Society and convenor of the Telangana Artists Forum, explained to the protesting faculty members and alumni of BRAOU the need for JNAFAU's expansion. “The JNAFAU produces top-class artists and architects, but due to the shortage of land, it is unable to expand and adapt to new technologies,” said Ramana Reddy.
He also thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for sanctioning the 10 acres of land to JNAFAU. “We appeal to the protesting employees and teaching faculty of BRAOU to accept this measure,” said Reddy, stressing that this initiative should be seen as a cultural and educational necessity, not a political issue.
Earlier this month, BRAOU employees, alumni and faculty members staged a protest demanding the rollback of the land allocation. They condemned the decision, arguing that the university, which provides quality education to economically weaker sections in the state at nominal fees, would require more funds and land to expand its campus.