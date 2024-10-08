Haryana Result Sends Shockwaves Through TPCC

Hyderabad:The Congress’ unexpected defeat in the Haryana elections has sent shockwaves through the Telangana party leadership. Confident of an electoral triumph based on early reports, exit polls and counting trends, the TPCC had scheduled a celebratory gathering at Gandhi Bhavan at 11.00 am. on Tuesday.

The counting of postal ballots and early rounds of electronic voting machine (EVM) votes by 10 am indicated a decisive Congress lead over the BJP in Haryana. The early results fueled optimism within the party, leading Congress leaders and activists in Telangana to begin impromptu celebrations.



Congress workers gathered at Gandhi Bhavan by 10.30 am, carrying firecrackers and sweets in anticipation of a party win. Jubilant workers exchanged sweets, and a few crackers were set off in the early excitement.



The Congress leadership, urged local party leaders and workers to converge at Gandhi Bhavan in large numbers by 11.00 am for the planned celebration. Leaders from various districts who were in the city at the time were also instructed to join the festivities.



The mood at Gandhi Bhavan began to shift as each subsequent round of vote counting revealed that the gap between the Congress and the BJP was narrowing. By 12 noon, the BJP had overtaken the Congress.



The Congress leaders and workers fell silent as the situation became clear. The celebrations were put on hold. By 1 pm, it was clear that the Congress’ hopes were dashed. The celebrations were called off and the party workers dispersed, carrying with them unlit firecrackers and uneaten sweets back home.

