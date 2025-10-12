Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: Mallu Bhatti to Meet Family Members

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will leave for Chandigarh on Sunday evening to meet and offer condolences to the family of Haryana's senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by 'suicide'. The 'suicide' of Kumar has shocked the countrymen, Vikramarka said, according to a release from his office here.

"Under the BJP rule in the country, even an Additional DG-rank officer is deprived of social justice. Just imagine what could be the fate of the common man," he said. Kumar, 52, the 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 Chandigarh residence on October 7 left behind a "final note".

The Chandigarh Police registered an FIR late on Thursday with charges of abetment to suicide and some provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a final note by the deceased police officer.

Kumar's note named several senior IPS officers, and specifically referred to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, for allegedly harassing and maligning him. The eight-page final note also has accounts of alleged harassment, including caste-based discrimination, by some other officers.