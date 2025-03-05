Haryana Gang Behind Adibatla Heist Linked to Mailardevpally Attempt

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police investigating the Adibatla heist have traced the masked gang from Haryana to a failed robbery attempt in Mailardevpally, confirming that the same group committed both crimes. Sources revealed that the gang, en route to Maharashtra, made a stop in Mailardevpally, where they unsuccessfully attempted to break open an ATM dispenser before fleeing empty-handed. Rachakonda police, sharing intelligence with Cyberabad police, confirmed the link through CCTV footage showing the same vehicle and five suspects at both crime scenes.

Three teams, including special operations teams (SOT) and law and order units, are currently tracking the accused in Maharashtra. Bengaluru police are also on alert. Investigators believe the gang fled from Ravirala after the Adibatla heist, attempted the ATM break-in at Mailardevpally, and were last spotted at Aramgarh. They are suspected to have taken the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Aramgarh Cross Road, exiting at Lingampally. However, it remains unclear whether they proceeded via Zaheerabad or Narayankhed toward Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a police official from Sulibele police station in Karnataka told Deccan Chronicle that a separate heist in Hoskote may also involve criminals from Haryana but not necessarily the same gang. The gangs have used different vehicles during their heists. Bengaluru police are reviewing entry and exit points, as both groups employed similar tactics, including gas cutters to access cash dispensers. Authorities continue to coordinate efforts across states to track down the gang.