Hartford India Centre Boosts Hyderabad's Global Role

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu announced on Monday that the state government is positioning Hyderabad as a global value creation hub across diverse sectors, including banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, fintech, deep tech and retail — beyond information technology alone.

After inaugurating The Hartford India Technology Centre in Nanakramguda financial district, Sridhar Babu highlighted that the facility, established by global insurance giant The Hartford, spans 1.5 lakh sq. ft. and can employ nearly 1,200 professionals. He emphasised the government’s focus on building industry-ready talent and a robust innovation ecosystem for next-generation technologies.

He described The Hartford — a company with over two centuries of history — as a key addition to Hyderabad’s expanding insurance sector, powered by AI, risk intelligence and digital engineering.

Sridhar Babu noted that Hyderabad already hosts more than 400 global capability centres (GCCs), with multinationals such as McDonald’s, UBS, DAZN, Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare and Citizens Bank establishing major operations. The state is driving initiatives to transform these GCCs from back-end roles into full-fledged Global Value Centres.

“The Hartford’s choice of Hyderabad to launch its India operations fits a proven pattern,” Babu said. “Microsoft built its first major development centre outside the US here. Google selected Hyderabad for its largest campus beyond Mountain View. Recently, leaders like McDonald’s, Vanguard, Dai-ichi Life and Marriott International have followed suit, establishing GCCs for advanced digital engineering, AI-driven operations and global capability building.”

He credited ease-of-doing-business reforms, policy stability and advanced digital infrastructure for attracting global firms. The new centre will collaborate with The Hartford’s US hubs in Hartford, Chicago, Charlotte and Columbus, serving as an engineering excellence hub focused on AI, digital transformation and advanced tech development.

Senior Hartford leaders present included president Morris Tooker, chief marketing and communications officer Claire Burns, CIO Shekhar Pannirselam, Hartford India managing director and head Surya Tammiraju, and CTO Imran Malik.