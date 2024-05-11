Harmony and Peace Marked 10-year BJP Rule, Asserts Aroori

WARANGAL, MAY 10 Peace and harmony prevailed and the country developed enormously in all sectors during the past 10 years of BJP rule under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Warangal BJP MP candidate Aroori Ramesh asserted while campaigning in Vangapahad and Hasanparthy of Hanamkonda on Friday. Ramesh came down heavily on Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari saying the latter is unable to digest the enormous support that he (Ramesh) is getting from people. The BJP candidate accused Srihari and Congress leaders of trying to malign his image by making baseless allegations. He alleged that MLA Srihari and his daughter – Warangal Congress MP candidate Dr. Kadiam Kavya – shifted their loyalty to Congress only for the sake of power and not to serve people. Ramesh said people are fully aware that it is not possible for AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister and fulfil the promises made by Revanth Reddy to Telangana people. “There is no guarantee that Congress government will continue in the state. In such a case, how will Revanth Reddy implement his promises,” the BJP candidate asked. He maintained that people of the country are looking forward to making Narendra Modi the PM for the third time. He appealed to the people of Warangal parliamentary constituency to bless him with a thumping victory, so that he can develop Warangal on all fronts.





