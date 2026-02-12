Harish Thanks BRS Workers for Hard Work, Says Results Will Prove BRS Strength

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday condemned “the widespread intimidation of its leaders, and voters by Congress during the polling for the municipal elections” and declared that despite such actions and the inducements to voters from Congress, the BRS will emerge strong when the results are announced.

In separate statements, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and the party’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly, T. Harish Rao, thanked party leaders and workers for their dedication and hard work “in the face of severe harassment and official overreach.”

Rama Rao, expressing anger at the “atrocities” by Congress during the polling, said, “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fears defeat, and is scared that the results in the panchayat polls, where the BRS won 40 per cent of gram panchayats, would be repeated in the municipal polls too, and this was the reason for the abuse of power by the Congress on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, Harish Rao said it was unforgivable that ministers and Congress MLAs abused their power, and election conduct rules on Wednesday, reflecting their “undemocratic behaviour that began from the time of nominations till the polling ended. The fact that BRS candidates were not only intimidated, but were also targets of physical attacks speaks volumes of the Congress’ culture.”

Harish Rao also said, “Though Congress used money and muscle power, they will have little impact on the results and the BRS will prove its strength again in the municipal elections.”