Harish Takes on Govt for Failure on Bathukamma Saris

Hyderabad:BRS MLA T. Harish Rao criticised the Congress government for failing to give the promised two saris and Rs 500 to every woman during the Bathukamma festival. He said the government did not give them to a single woman in the state, as was the fate of several other promises made by the Congress. He was addressing the Alai Balai programme organised in Andhol on Monday.

Harish Rao said the government was creating new problems instead of solving the old ones. “The BRS ensured drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha. But, people are dying now,” he said referring to the death of two persons who died and many others admitted to hospitals after drinking polluted water.

He further said, “Loan waiver has not been properly implemented, there is no talk of government jobs and farmers have not been given Rythu Bandhu amount. The government promised to give two saris and `500 for the Bathukamma festival to each woman, but not a single woman got the saris and cash. The state developed a lot in the last 10 years of KCR’s rule but development has come to a halt now.”



The programme was organised by former MLA Chanti Kranthi. Former MLC, poet and singer Deshapathi Srinivas and former MLA Rasamayi Balakishan sang songs on the failure of the Congress government.

