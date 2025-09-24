Harish Slams Revanth, Uttam for Differing Claims on Krishna River Water Share

HYDERABAD: Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday hit out at the state government charging it with undermining Telangana’s share in Krishna river waters. In a statement, he said there was utter confusion in the government on this issue and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy trotting out different numbers was proof of how poorly prepared the present government is to save Telangana’s river water interests.

“Yesterday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state is asking for 763TMCft of water from Krishna as Telangana’s share, and made this proud announcement declaring that he also attended the KWDT-II hearings. But Revanth Reddy on June 18 had said that as long as AP gives us 500 TMCft, then AP can do whatever it wants to with the rest of the water in the river and then on September 13 chairing a review meeting on irrigation, said Telangana must get 904 TMCft of Krishna water,” Harish Rao said.

“Uttam says 763, Revanth says 904 once, 500 once. They are shaming themselves with their ignorance and this lackadaisical approach may cost Telangana heavily. They must also clarify who is right. Is it Uttam of Revanth?” Harish Rao demanded.

He also said that Uttam Kumar Reddy’s statement that the then BRS government was content with accepting 299 TMCft from Krishna and giving 512 TMCft t AP was incorrect. “It was a temporary arrangement for one year. And then in the Justice Sri Krishna Committee report in 2013 made it clear that Telangana will get 299 TMCft and AP 512. We never agreed to 299 TMCft and fought for a new Tribunal and fresh allocations,” Harish Rao said.