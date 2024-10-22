Harish Slams Revanth on Job Claims

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Monday criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for “spreading lies on job creation” and said just by repeating such lies, they do not become the truth.



In a statement, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister’s assertion that the BRS government did not create a single job in the last 10 years, was absurd, and that Revanth Reddy was using his “high position to spread blatant falsehoods.”

He said the BRS government had filled 1.61 lakh jobs, including 30,731 posts in the police department alone. Another 16,337 positions were identified, with notifications issued, exams and physical tests conducted, and certificate verification completed.

Saying Revanth Reddy claimed credit for handing out the appointment letters that were pending due to election code, Harish Rao asked if the police personnel attending the Martyrs’ Day event were unaware of the truth.