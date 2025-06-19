Harish Slams Revanth For Selective Disclosure

Hyderabad:Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao hit out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy saying the latter deliberately hid agenda item details about an Apex Council meeting in 2016 on irrigation projects between AP and Telangana, and to place unwarranted blame on former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao as someone who allowed AP to rob Telangana of its share of river waters.

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s press meet, and comments at an all-party MPs meeting on Wednesday, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister quoted only the first item from the meeting’s minutes pertaining to how the two states should share surplus waters and how they should use the 3,000 TMC ft of water in Godavari that end up in the sea each year.



Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy deliberately left out Point No. 5 from the minutes which made it clear that Chandrashekar Rao made it very clear that any plans to divert Godavari water to river Krishna cannot be done without first consulting Telangana. The Chief Minister’s entire effort “now lies exposed as a fabricated, politically motivated narrative,” Harish Rao said.

