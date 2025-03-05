Harish Slams Plan to Auction Gachibowli Land

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli that has been put up for action has already been mortgaged with banks, even as he accused the Congress government of “using the progress of the city made by the KCR government” for marketing and selling land.

In a statement he said: “The 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli village to be auctioned, has already been mortgaged with banks to raise Rs 10,000 crore at the rate of Rs 25 crore an acre. Now this very same land is being auctioned to raise Rs 30,000 crore. Selling mortgaged land shows the bankrupt policies of this government.”

He pointed out in a statement that it had not been even three months since revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced in the Assembly that the government would not sell any of its land to raise revenues. “The move to auction the land shows the two-faced nature of this government,” Harish Rao said.

He demanded an apology from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for “misleading the Assembly” on the issue of such land sales by the government.

He also slammed Revanth Reddy, saying “the Chief Minister is changing colours faster than a chameleon.” As TPCC chief, Harish Rao pointed out, Revanth Reddy lamented that if invaluable inheritance in the form of government land was sold, there would be a day when land will would be available even for a cremation ground. “He also promised during the campaign that Congress government will never sell any government land,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao also pointed out that the Congress government, which in its request for proposals for a consultant for the proposed auction, claimed Telangana has emerged as a role model for development in all sectors. This was made possible by the BRS and KCR government. If you can put this in an advertisement, why can’t you acknowledge this publicly,” Harish Rao asked the Chief Minister.