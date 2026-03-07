Harish Slams Govt Over Farmers’ Issues, Welfare Schemes

Karimnagar:Former minister and BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao on Saturday criticised the state government over the implementation of welfare schemes and support to farmers.

Addressing a BRS party workers’ meeting in Choppadandi constituency of Karimnagar district, he alleged that farmers in Malkapur and Gopalraopalli villages were facing crop losses on about 500 acres due to the failure to fill local tanks and provide regular power supply.

Harish Rao said that during the previous BRS government under K. Chandrashekar Rao, Rythu Bandhu assistance was released systematically, ensuring support to farmers even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BRS leader also criticised the government over the HYDRAA demolitions and the Musi riverfront development project, alleging that the initiatives were being used to promote real estate interests.

He further accused the Congress government of dismantling welfare schemes introduced by the previous regime and said the government was citing lack of funds for pensions and Rythu Bandhu payments.

Harish Rao alleged that while welfare payments were delayed, the government was spending large amounts on advertisements and other events.

He said the public would respond to the delay in pensions and Rythu Bandhu payments and hold the government accountable for its election promises.

The BRS leader also challenged the Chief Minister and ministers to visit rural areas without police security and interact directly with farmers.