Harish Slams Govt over Death of Oxen at Goshala

Karimnagar: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao came down heavily against the state government over the deaths of oxen at Rajanna Temple Goshala in Vemulawada. He made the remarks while addressing the media at the MLA camp office during his visit to the Narsapur constituency on Wednesday.

The death of the oxen that are donated to Rajanna at Vemulawada Temple within a week is not good (Arishtam) for the Telangana state and is hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

When the oxen are dying daily, the government showed least concern and did not even take any steps to respond. The government is not in a position to even provide fodder for the calves.

Why the government is behaving with so much negligence, what the collector, endowment department and animal husbandry is doing, if the condition of the Vemulawada temple which is known as Dakshina Kashi is like this, then how, he questioned.

“The state government is in a pathetic situation that it cannot even protect the oxen at Rajanna Temple goshala. The government has no regard for the people and even for the gods. If the government is incapable of protecting the Kodelu, then hand over the responsibility of their care to the BRS,” he demanded.