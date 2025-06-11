Harish Slams Govt for Holding Back on Panchayat Funds

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Wednesday accused the state government of starting gram panchayats of funds, calling it a “collapse of governance” in Telangana.

In a statement, Harish Rao said, “The Telangana government has pushed rural administration into disrepair. The government’s neglect has left village panchayats unable to carry out even basic sanitation work, such as running garbage tractors because they can no longer afford to buy the fuel.”

He said petrol pump owners are refusing to supply fuel because of unpaid bills. “Panchayat secretaries are being forced to hand over tractor keys to higher officials. How does the government expect panchayats to function if no funds have been released for 18 months?” he asked.

Harish Rao also condemned the Congress government’s “failure to fulfil its promise of timely salary payments. Despite the promise of salaries on the first of every month, sanitation workers and gram panchayat staff haven’t been paid for two months. The BRS demands that the government immediately release pending panchayat funds and restore proper functioning of rural governance.”