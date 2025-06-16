Harish Slams Government Over Medical Colleges Conditions

Hyderabad: Former health minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday slammed the state government over neglect of government medical colleges in Telangana and cited how the National Medical Council summoned top health department officials to appear before it on June 18 to explain the conditions in the colleges.

Harish Rao said “at least now the government must immediately release the required funds for the government medical colleges,” adding that he was sending a copy of the June 13 letter from the NMC to the health secretary of the state government on the subject. The NMC, he said, flagged lagging infrastructure, faculty presence and attendance among others, and how it said it issued notices to the 26 medical colleges, and how “continued non-compliance” on these issues, and there were no “significant efforts made by the institutions to rectify the situation.”

In a statement, Harish Rao said “the NMC’s summons are evidence of the haplessness of the government in running 26 medical colleges, and how it failed to ensure the required facilities, and systems in these institutions. It is laughable that the Chief Minister appeared to wake up today and ordered the setting up of a committee. Who will take responsibility for the future of hundreds of students in these colleges?”