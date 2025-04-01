Harish Slams CM Revanth for Rythu Bharosa Implementation Failure

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao claimed said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had notched yet another “failure” by failing to keep the promise to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme from April 1 as promised.

In a statement, Harish Rao accused the Chief Minister of repeatedly deceiving farmers. “Revanth Reddy made a public assurance that Rythu Bharosa funds will be deposited into farmers' accounts by March 31, a promise he reiterated during the Budget Session of the Assembly. However, the funds have not been disbursed leaving farmers disappointed,” Harish Rao said.

There was no match between Revanth Reddy’s promises and action, he said. “This Ugadi was not the first festival when farmers were cheated by the Congress government. The same promise to implement Rythu Bharosa was from Dasara, and then from Sankranti too were not kept. And farmers were once again disappointed on Ugadi,” he said.

Harish Rao said the BRS would continue holding the Chief Minister accountable, and would expose the Congress government’s failures until the promises were fulfilled.