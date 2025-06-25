Harish Slams Revanth for Abusing KCR

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for “vulgar remarks against KCR at a government event.”

Following Revanth Reddy’s speech at the Rythu Bharosa celebrations outside the Secretariat earlier in the day, Harish Rao, in a statement said “by making vulgar, derogatory and inappropriate remarks against former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy has once again exposed his narrow mindedness and political immaturity by turning a government platform into a personal stage for political vendetta.”

Harish Rao said, “Revanth Reddy’s language and behaviour are unbecoming of a Chief Minister. Instead of focusing on governance, he is trying to shift public attention away from his failures by resorting to abuses and blatant lies.”

Despite the verbal abuse from the Chief Minister, the BRS will not lose its composure and will continue to question his failed promises and expose his lies. The people of Telangana are watching, and they won’t remain silent, Harish Rao said.

On Revanth Reddy’s statement that Chandrashekar Rao should ask for a special Assembly session to discuss AP’s Banakacharla project, Harish Rao said, “it is the Chief Minister’s responsibility to convene the Assembly. Doesn’t he know the basics of democratic governance?”

He said Revanth Reddy came to power, making tall promises but failed to deliver on them, and now falsely claims credit for farmers’ welfare. “It was KCR who first envisioned the farmer investment support scheme and implemented Rythu Bandhu, depositing over Rs 80,000 crore into farmers’ accounts. And now, Revanth Reddy wants KCR to be punished? The people of Telangana will not forgive Revanth Reddy,” he said.