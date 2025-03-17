Harish Seeks Revanth’s Apology for His Comments on KCR

Hyderabad: BRS legislator T. Harish Rao on Sunday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tender his apology for making comments against former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly.

Speaking to media persons at the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Harish Rao said that the respect of Telangana is being tarnished by the language used by Revanth Reddy, who is in the position of Chief Minister. He satirised that if there was a contest of insults, Revanth Reddy would get the first prize.

The BRS MLA criticised Revanth Reddy for being a brand ambassador for lies. He said that the Congress, which previously wanted to make LRS free, is now harassing the poor by demanding money.

He said that they had told the farmers that if they came to power, their lands would be returned, and now they are collecting another 15,000 acres in the name of Fourth City. And now what do they want to say to the Congress leaders? The Pharma City lands should be returned to the farmers, otherwise, build a Pharma City and provide jobs to the youth.

Harish Rao said that the unemployed people have taught a lesson for the Congress government in the graduate MLC elections and that this government has become a burden on the state in just 15 months. He said that the BRS had waived off Rs 28,000 crore in two phases while the Congress government had done only Rs 18,000 crore.