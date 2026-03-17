Harish Seeks ₹1,070 Crore For Siddipet Ahead of CM’s Visit

Siddipet: BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday asked the state government to restore `1,070-crore funding for development works in Siddipet, which was allegedly cancelled, and demanded resumption of stalled projects ahead of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the constituency on March 22.

In an open letter to Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao, who is also the BRS Legislature Party deputy floor leader and Siddipet MLA, questioned what he termed as “bias” against the constituency, and said development works had remained halted for 27 months following the cancellation of funds sanctioned during the previous BRS government.

He said that during the BRS government, `1070.73 crore had been allocated for development works in Siddipet constituency. While these works were underway, the funds were abruptly cancelled, causing all projects to stop. He termed it unjust that even payments for already completed works have not been released.

He added that if these works had been completed, Siddipet’s future would have been different. He urged Revanth Reddy not to act with bias against Siddipet’s progress and to immediately restore the cancelled funds. He also requested him to take steps to resume the halted works.