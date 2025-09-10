Harish Reiterates It Is KLIS Water That Will Clean Musi, Tells CM To Stop Lying

HYDERABAD: Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday said it was time Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy acknowledged that bringing the Godavari river water to Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, and then use the water to clean Musi river, was possible only because of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme conceived by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and execution of the project by the then BRS government.

Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy should stop being disingenuous in saying the water was being brought from the Sripada Yellampalli reservoir. “The fact is that every pumphouse, every reservoir that will be used to do this was built as part of the Kaleshwaram project. Even the Yellampalli project was completed by the BRS government which spent Rs 2,000 crore for that work,” Harish Rao said.

“From there, water comes to Medaram, then through Laxmi pump house to the Flood Flow Canal, and then to Mid-Manair and then to Anantagiri, and then pumped to Ranganayakasagar from where it further lifted to Mallannasagar. Every one of these components were built by the BRS government as part of the Kaleshwaram project,” Harish Rao said.

“Revanth’s claim that 20 tmc ft of water from Yellampalli will be brought to Hyderabad is wrong as that is the reservoir’s full capacity. Of this 3 tmc ft is dead storage leaving 17 tmc ft for use, and 13.5 tmc ft from the available water is committed for supply to the NTPC, Gudem project, and Ramagundam fertiliser factory among others,” Harish Rao said.