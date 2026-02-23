Harish Rao Warns of Court Action Over Housing Notices

Hyderabad: BRS Assembly deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao demanded that the government immediately withdraw notices issued to residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartment near Langar Houz, which he claimed were served to facilitate construction of the Gandhi Sarovar project. He blamed Congress government policies for denting the prospects of the real estate sector.

Harish Rao, who visited the gated community in Bandlaguda along with former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and party MLAs, urged the government not to subject residents to harassment. He said people did not need Transferable Development Rights (TDR) or monetary compensation. “We are not against the installation of Gandhi’s statue, but installation of the statue should not be at the cost of displacing people who have invested their entire life’s earnings in getting the houses,” he said.

The former minister alleged that the Revanth Reddy government was conspiring to hand over land to big corporate companies such as Ambani and Adani. He warned that the BRS would approach the High Court and Green Tribunal to safeguard the homes of the apartment residents.