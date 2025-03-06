Harish Rao Slams Revanth’s Silence Over Illegal Diversion of Water by AP

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Wednesday accused the state government of leaving the Nagarjunasagar left canal dry while drawing water fully from the right canal.

Speaking to media persons in Siddipet, he said that Andhra Pradesh, which was temporarily allocated 512 TMC ft of Krishna water, has already consumed 655 TMC ft, while Telangana, entitled to 343 TMC ft, received only 220 TMC ft.

Rao further alleged illegal diversion of water from Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam, depriving Telangana of its rightful share. This is pushing the state into severe water distress, he said. As a result, drinking water supply to Hyderabad, irrigation water for farmers under the left canal, and projects like Kalwakurthy, Nettampadu, Koilsagar, and Bheema in Mahabubnagar district are all at risk, Rao said.

He criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his complete inaction in this regard. Despite having eight Congress MPs and an equal number of BJP MPs, including two union ministers from Telangana, no one is standing up for the state’s interests, he lamented. Revanth Reddy neither has the courage to confront his AP counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu nor the spine to question the BJP. His approach in Delhi is one of fear, and his approach towards Naidu is one of loyalty, the former minister said.

Harish Rao pointed out that Kaleshwaram is Telangana’s lifeline, including for irrigation purposes and drinking water supply. Opposing such a crucial project is nothing but an attack on Telangana’s future.