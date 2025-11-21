Harish Rao Slams Govt Over Broken Promise To Sigachi Victims, Demands Immediate Release Of Rs1Cr Compensation

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao accused the Congress government of betraying the families of the workers killed in the Sigachi Industries accident, saying those four months after the tragedy the promised Rs 1 crore compensation per victim remained largely unpaid.

In a open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said the government had delivered only Rs 26 lakh so far — Rs 25 lakh from the company and Rs 1 lakh from the government — leaving Rs 74 lakh pending for each of the 54 families who lost their loved ones in the Pasamailaram industrial disaster.

“When the Chief Minister’s own commitment holds no value, where should victims go for justice,” Harish Rao wrote, calling the delay a blatant betrayal of grieving families. He also condemned the labour minister’s claim that up to Rs 50 lakh had been paid, calling the statement disgraceful and misleading.

Rao accused the government of inflating the compensation amount by including PF, ESI, and insurance dues, which he said are workers’ rights—not ex-gratia support. “It is shameful that even medical treatment expenses of the deceased are being counted as compensation. This is inhumane,” he said.

The former minister said even the Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia announced by the Centre has not been facilitated by the state government.

Harish Rao expressed outrage that death certificates had not been issued for eight workers whose bodies remain untraced, despite CCTV and biometric evidence confirming they reported for duty the day of the explosion. “Without death certificates, families cannot claim insurance or other benefits. Is it humane to make them wait seven years for justice?” he wrote.

Citing the High Court’s questions on why no arrests have been made, Harish Rao said the lack of action shows the government is shielding Sigachi management. “There is no SIT. The investigation is being dragged deliberately. Officials have become agents of the company,” he alleged.