Harish Rao Slams BJP-Cong Nexus

Hyderabad: Former minister T. Harish Rao alleged that Congress and BJP had formed an “illegal alliance” for municipal chairman and vice‑chairman posts, citing seat‑sharing arrangements.

Speaking at BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao’s 72nd birthday celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao cut a 72‑kg cake along with BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao in the presence of party leaders. A documentary on KCR’s movement and ten years of rule was also released.

Harish Rao accused Congress and BJP of choosing power over principles and compromising ideological values. He said rivals were now seen together celebrating municipal election victories. Recalling Chandrashekar Rao’s role in bestowing posts and leading the Telangana movement, he said conspiracies could not stop him from achieving statehood and remaining a hero in the people’s psyche.

Earlier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended warm birthday greetings to KCR, wishing him good health and long life. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among prominent leaders who also conveyed wishes.

Kishan Reddy hails nod to Great Nicobar project

Hyderabad: Union minister of coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy welcomed the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) clearance of the Rs.80,000 crore Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project taken up by the Modi government.

In a social media post, Reddy highlighted the project’s aim to build an international transshipment terminal, airport, power plant and township near the Malacca Strait, reducing India’s dependence on foreign ports for East‑West cargo routes.

He accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of leading a campaign, allegedly backed by international collaborators, to derail the project, citing Sonia’s op‑ed in a major English daily which he described as “all lies and distortions.”

The NGT upheld the 2022 environmental clearance, finding “adequate safeguards” and no grounds for interference, dealing a blow to critics. Reddy contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for a self‑reliant Viksit Bharat, vowing that opposition to India’s rise will continue to falter.

NRR sees BJP's robust growth in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Rao declared that the recent municipal election results signal the party’s robust growth across the state. He said the victories reflect a favourable political climate and deepening public trust in BJP as Telangana’s true alternative.

Speaking at a state‑level workshop for party workers at the Nampally office, part of the nationwide Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Training Mahabhiyan‑2026, Rao outlined the initiative’s aims to ideologically fortify workers, build organisational readiness for future elections, and propel BJP to power in Telangana.

He highlighted the party’s standout win in Bhainsa, thanking workers for their efforts and noting that the triumph shattered rivals’ dominance. Rao said BJP’s grassroots strength, with nearly 14 crore members, makes it the world’s largest political party, upholding democratic integrity unlike rivals focused on power grabs.

Tracing BJP’s roots to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Rao recalled sacrifices and perseverance even in hostile regions like Kerala, where workers faced attacks, laying the foundation for the party’s current expansion.

Sajjanar condemns ganja reels during Shivaratri

Hyderabad: City commissioner V. C. Sajjanar strongly condemned a social media reel showing ganja being displayed before Lord Shiva during Maha Shivaratri celebrations, calling it a serious criminal offence. He warned that such acts, done for online popularity, could invite stringent punishment under the NDPS Act.

In a sharp post on X, Sajjanar cautioned youngsters against risking their future for likes and views. “Likes and views offer only momentary pleasure, but legal punishment can haunt for a lifetime,” he said, criticising the growing tendency to post sensational content without regard for legal or moral consequences.

Acting swiftly, the Charminar Zone Task Force detained two individuals — Sabhavath Sri Charan and Vartevath Vijay Krishna, both residents of Falaknuma Jangammet — and handed them over to Falaknuma police for further action.

Reiterating a zero‑tolerance stance, Sajjanar said police will not hesitate to initiate strict proceedings in narcotics cases. He urged citizens to use social media for creativity and constructive engagement rather than unlawful activities.

He penned a cautionary verse: “Likes kosam lokanne marichi Views kosam viluvalane marichi Reels kosam rodduna padi Mattulo munigi jeevithalani naashanam cheskuntara.”