Harish Rao Seeks CBI Probe Into Irregularities at Singareni Collieries

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao has written to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, urging his intervention into alleged irregularities at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

In his letter, Rao raised concerns over arbitrary policy changes, cancellation of competitively awarded contracts from the previous BRS government, and the continued silence of Central Government-nominated directors on the SCCL Board.