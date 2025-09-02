Kavitha Drops Kaleshwaram Corruption Bomb On BRS

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha, the daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, on Monday set off tremors in the party with a ‘H’ bomb, alleging that the former irrigation minister and her cousin, T. Harish Rao, was responsible for her father’s plight who now faces the ignominy of a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kavitha, who said she was distraught over the development, said in addition to Harish Rao, those who earned huge sums through the project were her other cousin and former MP J. Santosh Kumar, BRS general secretary and a confidant of Chandrashekar Rao, and Krishna Reddy, the owner of Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited.

“I have refrained from naming all this while those close to KCR garu and misguiding him. But now things have changed. Once KCR garu is to face a CBI probe and he is in trouble because of the actions of Harish, Santosh, and Krishna Reddy, I do not care what happens to the BRS,” she said.

“I am certain I will face fresh attacks from the BRS and what I said today may hurt the party in the coming local body elections. Elections come and go and what if BRS loses one? It is what it is. It does not matter anymore what happens to the BRS once my father, who had no role in the corruption surrounding Kaleshwaram, has become the target of the CBI probe because of ‘anacondas’ of corruption Harish Rao and Santosh who raked in huge sums with the blame now falling on my father,” said Kavitha, who has had an estranged relationship with the top leadership of her party, including her father, her brother and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for some time now.

Adding fuel to her controversial claims on Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, Kavitha said these two leaders were hand in glove with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to target Chandrashekar Rao with corruption charges.

“They are responsible for the people now equating Chandrashekar Rao with corruption and CBI inquiries and it has come to this pass that Revanth Reddy criticises KCR. The corruption was the reason why Harish Rao was dropped as the irrigation minister by KCR in the second term of the BRS government. Harish and Santosh are also behind the campaign to defame me saying the BJP and the Congress are behind me. Let me declare, I have KCR’s blood and I am independent. And I will no longer sit back and tolerate such actions,” she declared.