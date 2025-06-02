Harish Rao Rules Out BJP Alliance

Hyderabad:Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Monday sought to scotch all talk of the party joining hands with the BJP, declaring that it would never join with any party and would go it alone in the elections and return to power.

This is the first time that Harish Rao has spoken on the issue after party MLC K. Kavitha, BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, K. Chandrashekar Rao, on May 29, alleged that there were serious moves by some within the party to merge it with the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Harish Rao, who did not mention Kavitha’s name, said, “someone says we will have an alliance, others are echoing this. The BRS will be by itself. It will come back to power on its own and will do so with 100 seats of its own. BRS will return to power under KCR’s leadership. People want this to happen and this will happen.”



Harish Rao’s comments came during his address to party leaders and workers at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations. He had previously said that he would follow any decisions taken by Chandrashekar Rao and was ready to work with Rama Rao if the latter became party president.



Telangana, he said, would not have become a reality but for Chandrashekar Rao and the BRS, and the state, which was on a path of development, is now lurching from crisis to crisis.



Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government for its failures and not keeping its promises to the people, Harish Rao warned that the BRS will have its own ‘Red Book’ in which list of officials “acting with excessive enthusiasm and are filing cases against our leaders with make believe and fake charges,” will be kept. “We know who they are, we are watching carefully, we warn these officials to be careful. Anyone wantonly targeting BRS workers with cases will have to pay the price once BRS is back in power.”



On the controversy that erupted after Miss World contestant from the United Kingdom levelled allegations of inappropriate behaviour at an official dinner hosted by the government, Harish Rao demanded that the government “make public the CCTV footage and videos of the dinner. The guilty must be identified and punished,” he said.

