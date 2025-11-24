Harish Rao Questions Delay Over Launch of Medical Services at TIMS Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: BRS leader T. Harish Rao questioned the state government over the delay in the launch of medical services at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Tims) at Sanathnagar. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised during his Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign on October 23 that the hospital would be made accessible in a month.

“That time is now over. Will they start it today or will they announce another date like usual,” Harish Rao asked. In a statement, he said the Chief Minister “had been doing nothing except changing the dates and deadlines for the opening of Tims hospitals for the past two years.”

He said that those at the helm of affairs were not concerned with public health, but in selling government land. He accused the government of criminal negligence in not speedily completing the construction work at the Tims hospitals in Sanathnagar, Alwal, and LB Nagar.

“Revanth Reddy is deliberately not completing the Tims hospitals, thinking this will credit to KCR. The Revanth Reddy government has been playing with the lives of people for two years without completing the work,” Harish Rao alleged.