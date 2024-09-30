Harish Rao: Musi Beautification a Pretext for Real Estate Deals

Hyderabad: BRS legislator T. Harish Rao flayed the state government for what he called spreading fear in the people in the name of Musi beautification. The government, he said, intended to splurge on the project but did not have money to pay mess charges of children in schools, which had been pending for six months, while patients in Gandhi Hospital are not getting medicines.



Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said, “Girls don’t have basic toilet facilities. Is beautification more important than addressing such problems? Musi river beautification is a front for real estate dealings by the Chief Minister. They want to spend Rs 1,500 crore for preparing the DPR (detailed project report), which is preposterous. We will stand as a shield against the Musi river project.”

Rao said that BRS will not allow bulldozers to touch the homes of the evacuees. “The Congress should change its symbol to bulldozer. It was the Congress which gave permission to these houses in 1994. Indira Gandhi was known for providing roti, kapda aur makan to the poor. Now, your so-called ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ is destroying the livelihoods of the underprivileged, he said.