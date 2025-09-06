Harish Rao Meets KCR

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday met party chief and former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravalli.

The meeting assumed significance as it came days after suspended BRS leader K. Kavitha accused Harish Rao and Santhosh Rao in a press conference following her exit from the party. Sources said the two leaders discussed recent Assembly developments, the CBI inquiry into alleged Kaleshwaram irregularities, and Kavitha’s resignation from the MLC post.

Speaking to the media earlier upon his return from the UK, Harish Rao dismissed allegations against him, stating that his 25-year political career is like an open book before the people of Telangana. He reiterated his loyalty to KCR, saying his role in the state’s progress over the last two and a half decades was well known.

Harish Rao criticized the Congress government, alleging that farmers were suffering due to lack of fertilizers and flood-hit citizens were left without support. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of trying to dismantle systems built during the BRS regime.

“Our entire focus is on saving the state from traitors. We will move forward together to bring BRS back to power under KCR’s leadership,” he asserted.