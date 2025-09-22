Harish Rao Lashes Out at Revanth Reddy Over Flood Relief Failure

HYDERABAD: Former minister T. Harish Rao alleged that the state government had neglected its basic duty to protect flood victims, highlighting that the city drains were left uncleared before the pre-monsoon rain, unlike under the K. Chandrashekar Rao government.

Speaking at an event in Secunderabad’s Kasturbanagar, where distributed essential supplies to 1,500 flood-affected families were supplied under former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s leadership, Harish Rao condemned the government’s response as being completely inadequate. He blamed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who holds the municipal affairs portfolio, for this negligence.

Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy had failed to provide any financial aid to flood victims. He held Revanth Reddy and the Congress government responsible for seven to eight deaths caused by clogged city drains and accused them of not offering even minimal relief to affected families. He said the government had ignored damaged roads and was prioritising projects like the Fourth City that benefit contractors over basic infrastructure repair.

He demanded proper flood relief measures and compensation for farmers and poor households. With Bathukamma festival approaching, he urged the government to ensure streets are lit and funds released promptly for rural celebrations.

Recalling the previous BRS regime’s efforts, which had focused on improving village ponds, Bathukamma ghats, and associated amenities, Harish Rao lamented that these initiatives are missing under the Congress government.