Harish Rao Hospitalised With Fever

Harish Rao had spent the entire day at Telangana Bhavan seeing off BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao as he left for the ACB office in Banjara Hills in the morning and waited for Rama Rao to return from questioning by ACB officials. Though Harish Rao also addressed the gathering of party leaders and workers for a few minutes after Rama Rao returned, he soon left for the hospital as he was not feeling well and very tired.