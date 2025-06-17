Harish Rao Hospitalised With Fever
Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet on Monday evening with a high fever The former minister’s staff said Harish Rao was suffering from viral fever and body aches, and was being treated at the hospital.
Harish Rao had spent the entire day at Telangana Bhavan seeing off BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao as he left for the ACB office in Banjara Hills in the morning and waited for Rama Rao to return from questioning by ACB officials. Though Harish Rao also addressed the gathering of party leaders and workers for a few minutes after Rama Rao returned, he soon left for the hospital as he was not feeling well and very tired.
He had a fever since morning which rose in the afternoon but he stayed back at the party office where he received some medical attention. Rama Rao came to the hospital to inquire about Harish Rao’s health. There is no cause for concern and Harish Rao is receiving treatment, one of his staff members said.