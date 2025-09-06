Harish Rao Deflects Kavitha’s Allegations

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao on Saturday responded to MLC K. Kavitha’s recent comments against him, saying he would leave the matter to the wisdom of those making such allegations.



Reflecting on his political journey, Harish Rao said, “The movement that began 25 years ago has shaped my path. Recently, some people have made allegations against me and the party. Why they did it and for whose benefit is for them to answer. I am leaving it to their wisdom.”



Turning his criticism towards the government, Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of weakening institutions and systems established during K. Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure. “While farmers in the state are suffering due to a shortage of urea, indulging in such degrading politics is not good. Our duty is to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana,” he said.

