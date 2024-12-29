Harish Rao Expresses Concern Over the Alarming Rise in Crime Rate in Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in crime rate in the Telangana, including shocking cases involving women and minor girls. It highlighted the severe governance failure under the Congress government, Harish Rao said.

In a statement, Harish Rao pointed out that Telangana had witnessed a shocking 22.5 per cent surge in crime, with a 28.94 per cent rise in cases of rape, with 2,945 cases registered in a year, averaging eight per day.

“In a shameful reflection, 82 per cent kidnapping and abduction cases have been reported. Women’s safety and dignity are at high risk,” Harish Rao stated.

“Heinous crimes like the murder of retired bank manager Gangareddy and his wife in Amberpet and BRS leader Sridhar Reddy remain unsolved and no arrests have been made so far,” he said.

Over 163 major crime cases are unresolved, and financial frauds worth Rs 10 crore have seen no recovery or detection. Telangana’s crime detection rate of 31 per cent is now worse than Bihar’s 39 per cent, the BRS leader pointed out.

Despite the expertise of Telangana Police, governance failure under the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also handles the home ministry, was evident with increased crime incidents and deteriorating law and order condition, Harish Rao said.