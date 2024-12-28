Harish Rao Demands Rs 400 Bonus for Red Gram Farmers

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Saturday demanded that the Congress government implement payment of Rs 400 per quintal bonus to red gram farmers, that the ruling party had promised during the election campaign.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader said: “Farmers are struggling, and the government’s silence is unacceptable. They deserve answers and action.”

He noted that red gram was cultivated in more than six lakh acres this year yielding an estimated 2.5 lakh tonnes of the crop. Despite the minimum support price of Rs 7,550 per quintal, farmers are being forced to sell their produce at Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,800 in the open market, suffering losses of up to Rs 800 per quintal.