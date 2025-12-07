Harish Rao Counters CM

Hyderabad, Siddipet: BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday said the abundant agricultural yield during the Yasangi season showed that the Kaleshwaram project was serving its purpose, despite all the propaganda of its failure. He also strongly countered Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who had said recently that BRS leaders should be tied to rocks and thrown into the Nagarjunasagar.

During a media interaction in Siddipet, Harish Rao said that rather focusing on the administration and fulfilling incomplete promises, the Chief Minister was indulging in ‘loose talk’ during each of his tour programmes, the latest being at Nagarjunasagar on December 6.

“I dare you (Revanth Reddy) to come to Siddipet. We will tie you to a rock and throw you in the Ranganayakasagar,” Harish Rao said. “We shall see if you drown or keep afloat. With this, we will know if the Kaleshwaram scheme has collapsed or not. If there is water to the brim, then you will drown. If you keep afloat, it will prove us wrong.”

Harish Rao pointed out that not only Ranganayakasagar, but other reservoirs like Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar were very much part of Kaleshwaram. “Everywhere there is abundant yield due to the project and farmers can be seen harvesting the crop for this yasangi,” he said.