Harish Rao Continues His Tirade Over Cong’s Infighting For ‘kickbacks’

Hyderabad: Former minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday accused Cabinet ministers of indulging in infighting allegedly for “their share of kickbacks.” Harish Rao said that the Cabinet meetings were now more focused on sharing the ‘illegal proceeds’ rather discussing welfare of citizens and administrative matters.

Addressing a meeting of Vaddera community members at Telangana Bhavan, where BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was present, he pointed to minister Konda Surekha and her daughter’s utterances and the way minister Jupally Krishna Rao responded to an IAS officer applying for voluntary retirement. He said it reflected the incompetence and division within the Cabinet.

“The Chief Minister and ministers came to blows. The Congress does not cared about the people, but is content with kicking each other and is focused on dividing the shares. Only when KCR comes again to power will the people benefit,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the members of the Vaddera community, he said that unlike the BRS regime, the Congress government was indulging in extortion and framing illegal cases against them. He said that those who were constructing buildings during the BRS regime would have found plenty of work

“If KCR built one lakh double bedroom houses in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy demolished one lakh houses. If everyone wants to ensure the houses of the poor should not be demolished and HYDRAA’s activities are stopped, the Congress should be defeated in Jubilee Hills bypolls. The arrogant Revanth Reddy thinks he would win the election even after demolishing the poor’s houses. This is the time to teach the Congress a lesson and force it to fulfill all its promises,” he urged.

Expressing his support to the Vaddera community, the BRS leader accused Revanth Reddy of having faith in money bags and goons. He recalled that KCR had given an acre of land to Vaddera Sangha in Hyderabad. “Revanth Reddy is a cutting master, meaning the CM. He has not introduced any new scheme or built any new building, anywhere for the community unlike KCR,” the leader alleged.