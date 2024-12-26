Harish Rao calls on Sandhya stampede victim Sritej

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday called on the nine-year-old Sritej, who is undergoing treatment in KIMS hospital after suffering injuries in the stampede in Sandhya 70 MM theatre on December 4, 2024.

Rao was the first BRS leader, who went to KIMS to enquiry about the health condition of the boy. The boy sustained injuries and became unconscious after the stampede during the premier screening of Pushpa-2 movie. The boy’s mother Revathi died on the spot, while Sritej escaped with injuries in the incident.