Harish Rao Blasts Telangana Government Over PG Medical Seat Reservation, Accuses BJP Of Neglecting Telangana’s Interests

HYDERABAD: Former minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday claimed that nearly 25 per cent of the management quota seats in PG medical courses had been filled without applying the local reservation rule, resulting in hundreds of Telangana students losing their seats to candidates from other states.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he demanded an immediate cancellation of the current admission notification and the implementation of a clear policy to safeguard Telangana students’ interests.

Harish Rao said that out of 1,801 PG medical seats in the state, 50 per cent was allocated to the all-India quota, while 450 seats — 25 per cent of total seats — under the management quota were being awarded without reservation norms. he urged the government to adopt the Andhra Pradesh model, where 85 per cent of management quota seats were reserved for local students.