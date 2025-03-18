Harish Rao Backs Yadadri Temple Board Bill

Hyderabad: Former minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday welcomed the introduction of the Endowments and Yadadri Temple Board Formation Bill in the Assembly, and appreciated the efforts of minister Konda Surekha and the officials involved in the process.

However, he expressed disappointment that Surekha did not acknowledge the significant contribution of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in developing the Yadagirigutta temple, built with an investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore. “KCR rebuilt the temple out of genuine devotion and not for political gain,” Harish Rao said.

The temple today attracts around 50,000 devotees daily, with potential for growth to one lakh visitors in the future, he said. Harish Rao proposed the establishing of a government medical college near Yadagirugutta to serve the healthcare needs of devotees, complementing the AIIMS medical college at Bibinagar.

He also proposed several amendments to the Bill including mandatory representation of an MLA and an MLC on the Temple Board, representation from Scheduled Tribes, who comprise 11 per cent of Telangana’s population and renaming the Temple Board as “Temple Trustees Council,” aligning with Tirupati’s governance model.

He criticized the Congress government for neglecting temples over the last 15 months, citing stalled funding from the finance department to the endowments department. Harish Rao said “KCR uniquely allocated state funds specifically for temple development, unlike previous governments that diverted temple revenues for general purposes.”